Luis Ruelas' Ex Claims He Hired A Private Investigator To Pose As A Client, Spy On Her, & Ask About Reconciliation!

The ex-fiancée of Teresa Giudice‘s new husband Luis Ruelas has filed a restraining order against him.

Vanessa Reiser claims the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality hired a private investigator to “stalk her” after their relationship. And now, she’s seeking legal recourse to maintain distance from the Bravo star amid these new bombshell claims about his alleged actions. Man, Luis sure is going through a lot of legal upheaval in recent weeks!!

According to Page Six, Reiser — a therapist in New Jersey who specializes in working with victims of narcissistic abuse — thinks Ruelas hired a woman to pretend to be one of her “patients” in order to “spy” on her.

WTF?!

Per that outlet, these “suspicious sessions” supposedly began back in February. According to Reiser’s attorney Douglas Anton, the patient booked sessions with Reiser “about three or four times” under a fake name. Then, the woman asked about her former relationship with Ruelas “every time” the two were together.

Anton reports the supposed patient said questions like this to Reiser during their sessions:

“Do you still love Luis? … How was it with your abuser? … If he were to leave his wife [Teresa Giudice] and show any regret, would you want to be with him?”

Thinking about leaving Teresa already?! They just got married!! Damn??? Anton went on to add:

“It was weird that she kept asking all of this information that if Luis ever left his wife and he was unhappy, would she ever take him back. [Reiser] would steer away from the subject and not so much talk about it.”

At first, Reiser didn’t think the questions were too far outside of what’s acceptable. After all, her relationship with Ruelas — who she dated from 2018 to 2020 — had been well-documented online. But after persistent questioning, the therapist began to get a weird feeling about where things were headed.

Then, one day, when a prepaid card the “client” gave Reiser to pay for sessions didn’t go through, the therapist began digging deeper. She hired Anton to file a collections request, and his team started to uncover dirt on the woman.

For one, they learned she had allegedly been using a fake name during sessions. She had also given Reiser an address at an intake meeting, and Anton’s investigative team used that to uncover even more: the address was linked to well-known private investigator Bo Dietl. Now, Anton and Reiser believe the woman to be a private investigator employed by Dietl — and allegedly hired by Ruelas — to spy on his ex.

Holy s**t!!!

Dietl’s name has already come up in RHONJ lore. Ruelas previously claimed the famed private eye is one of his “best friends,” and that the investigator has already “brought him information” on the rest of Teresa’s cast mates. Publicly, though, Dietl has denied all this. In a statement to Page Six, the former NYPD detective claims he has never looked into any of the Bravolebrities on Ruelas’ behalf, saying:

“We were never hired by Luis Ruelas to do any backgrounds on any cast members from the [Real] Housewives of New Jersey. As far as whether he hired us for potential private investigations, that’s confidentiality [sic].”

Dietl also added:

“We’ve been in business 38 years, we’re a very professional private investigating company and everything we do is through the laws and everything we do is above any kind of negativity.”

Hmmm…

An insider has a different take, though. The outlet quoted a source who said Ruelas did in fact hire Dietl to “protect” his family. And while the exact details of that supposed protection are unknown, the insider said this:

“Bo Dietl’s company was hired to protect Mr. Ruelas and his family, which now includes a total of six children, from individuals who posed a threat to their well-being. There have been death threats and other threats that have been made that warranted Mr. Ruelas seeking protection. Bo has been a tremendous blessing in the lives of Mr. Ruelas and his family.”

As for Reiser, she and her attorney do not have “proof” that Ruelas hired Dietl’s team to “stalk” the therapist with that allegedly phony patient.

Still, Anton says the whole situation is very concerning:

“Right now, she is concerned that it was [Luis pushing the woman’s visits] — and again I’m going by the questions — he is unhappy in his current situation and wanted to see if Vanessa would ever pay him the time of day, because that seemed to be the way the questions were going.”

The restraining order Reiser is seeking isn’t mean to lead to criminal charges in the future, per the attorney. Instead, Anton told the outlet that his client simply wants “a reason” for why Ruelas allegedly hired the private investigator. Reiser’s legal advocate said:

“She has been exceedingly happy living her life. She has a wonderful gentleman in her life and everything is going well. Her practice is going well. Her move to Jersey is just a wonderful thing and she didn’t want this at all.”

Critics of Reiser say things are not that simple, though. One insider slammed the therapist to Page Six, telling the outlet that she “has a well-documented history” of filing restraining orders against exes:

“This is a woman who has a well-documented history of harassing and disparaging individuals with whom she was previously in relationships with. What she continues to do with Louie, she did with her ex-husband, and that is well documented in existing court orders. This restraining order follows that exact same pattern.”

That critical source also questioned Reiser’s motives for filing the restraining order in the first place:

“Victims of domestic violence apply for restraining orders because they fear for their safety. In this case, she was so afraid that she called a well-known podcaster who covers The Real Housewives of New Jersey to tip them off as to what she was doing. The only thing she is afraid of is not getting more attention.”

And Ruelas’ attorney Christopher A. Errante seems to agree with that anonymous source.

In his own statement to the news outlet, Errante said this on behalf of his embattled client:

“The New Jersey anti-domestic violence statute is meant to serve as a shield, not a sword, which is taking place now. We categorically deny all of the allegations and are looking forward to being vindicated in court.”

Teresa is getting in on the comment game in this situation, too. Via her attorney James Leonard Jr., the 51-year-old reality TV mainstay — who wed Luis back in August of last year — had her own message to send about the supposed private investigator issue. Teresa’s attorney stated:

“Teresa’s primary concern in life is the safety and sanctity of her family. All of this drama that surrounds her and what you see on the show or on social media has absolutely zero effect on her, except for how those things have negatively contributed to destroying her relationship with her brother.”

Yeah, no kidding about that last part… Leonard then continued:

“She has an amazing relationship with Louie’s ex-wife, who is the mother of his children, just like Joe Giudice and Louie have an amazing relationship. That tells you everything you need to know. Ex-wives and ex-husbands matter, ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends stop mattering in high school.”

Well then. So there you have it? Maybe?

What do U make of this PI allegation, Perezcious readers?? Are U buying the claim about the questions asking whether Luis could get his ex back if he left Giudice?!

