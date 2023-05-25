Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Ruelas’ Company SUED For Harassment!

Teresa Giudice’s new hubby is dealing with some legal trouble!

According to Us Weekly on Wednesday, Luis Ruelas’ company Digital Media Solutions was hit with a harassment lawsuit. Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that a woman named Juanita Williams filed a class action lawsuit against Choice Health Insurance and the 49-year-old’s business earlier this month. Why? She claimed that she placed herself on the national “Do Not Call” registry. However, she still ended up receiving multiple unwanted telemarketing calls from the two companies.

Phew! Not that this is OK, but among the many of types of harassment he could have been accused of… Just sayin’. But it is more serious than it sounds!

In her filing, Juanita recalled that she answered a call from Choice Health Insurance in September 2022. When she was transferred over to one of their insurance agents, the firm allegedly informed her that Digital Media Solutions generated her phone number as a potential sales lead. As a result of their actions, she is now demanding $1,500 per call.

Oof. This does not sound good for Luis! For those who don’t know, the new Real Housewives of New Jersey star is the co-founder and executive vice president of business development of Digital Media Solutions. Per the website, the company — which was founded in 2012 — is the “leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers.” That sounds so much more legitimate than “provider of numbers to spam”…

But what does this lawsuit mean for Luis? Well, he may finally demand the return of that $250,000 Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga lost in a business deal gone wrong! Because his company allegedly made a costly mistake! Attorney Neama Rahmani shared with Us Weekly that Luis could face some big “financial trouble,” explaining:

“When it comes to these types of violations, you know, individually they might not be a lot, but they really do add up. So, Congress has passed laws that allow people to sue and kinda get these statutory damages. Again, might not make sense with respect to one call, but if people or companies are making hundreds, sometimes thousands of phone calls, this is a way for consumers to kind of strike back and get back. If the allegations are true, Louie and his company may be in for some financial trouble.”

If Luis’ business is found liable, Neama noted that this means he “potentially” could be required to shell out money for Juanita’s damages! Not to mention others who faced the same barrage of calls! Yikes. Neither Luis nor Teresa has spoken out about the lawsuit at this time. However, they’re most likely not too thrilled about this situation!

