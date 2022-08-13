Woman Who Lost Home In Anne Heche Car Crash Speaks Out Following Actress’ Death

The resident of the home Anne Heche crashed into is speaking out following the star’s death.

As we’ve been reporting, the Volcano actress crashed her car into a home in the Los Angeles area last Friday. She was severely burned in a huge fire which ultimately destroyed the house and claimed Heche’s life. So tragic…

Lynne Mishele was living in the residence when Anne crashed into it and it was engulfed in flames — she narrowly escaped death along with her pet dogs and turtle. Her neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, spoke to People on Tuesday about the incident and explained Mishele was lucky to have survived:

“[She] was extremely fortunate… So were the dogs and her turtle.”

Mishele was evidently in “another section” of the home than the area where Heche’s car collided with it. Extremely lucky, because the neighbor said Heche’s car careened “almost all the way through” the small house. The Los Angeles Fire Department “immediately red-tagged” the home, deeming it unlivable and unsalvageable… Mishele lost almost every single thing she owned. They wrote:

“[Mishele] lost an entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

So, so sad…

But Lynne doesn’t want anyone to forget she’s not the only one who lost something in this tragedy. In an Instagram video posted on Friday, she spoke about the “devastating” loss of Heche:

“Hi, this is Lynne Mishele. The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children especially really have just suffered a great loss.”

Continuing, she sent love to the Spread actress’ family and friends:

“My heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everybody involved.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Lynne’s landlords to help replace some of her belongings, you can find the link here. At the time of writing this it has raised over $153,000. Mishele’s video comes shortly after Heche’s son Homer Laffoon released a statement about the death of his mother:

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Such a devastating loss. Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragic situation.

