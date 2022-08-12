Anne Heche Revealed How She Wanted To Be Remembered In 2017 Interview

Anne Heche wanted nothing more than to make sure her two sons had so much joy and happiness in their lives before her untimely death.

The 53-year-old actress opened up to Access Hollywood in 2017 about how she wanted everyone to remember her when she passed away. A producer asked Anne at the time:

“Since the movie is called ‘The Last Word’ and given what it’s about, what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go?”

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche Following Her Death



Her answer? She hoped she provided her two children – 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper — with a great life. While making a praying gesture, the star shared with the outlet:

“Oh…Oh lord oh lord… Hopefully that I made my children happy … gave them a life that they love.”

The resurfaced interview heartbreakingly comes after amid her coma and eventual passing on Friday, just one week following her horrific car accident. The news was confirmed to The Guardian by her family and her close friend Nancy Davis, who penned a tribute on Instagram. She wrote:

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”

It is such a devastating loss…

Anne had been in a coma for the past week after crashing her car multiple times in the Mar Vista area last Friday, resulting in her being severely burned and with “a significant pulmonary injury” after driving through a local home. She first hit another car, then an apartment complex’s garage with her Mini Cooper before fleeing the scene. Shortly afterward, the Six Days Seven Nights star drove into a nearby house which erupted into flames upon impact. While it was suspected that there might have been alcohol in her system at the time of the accident, it was later revealed by a LAPD source that she actually had cocaine and possibly fentanyl. Her rep announced on Thursday night she was not going to survive the accident, saying:

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Our hearts just break for her two boys. We cannot imagine how painful this whole situation must have been. We’ll be keeping them, along with her other loved ones, in our thoughts as they mourn her loss.

[Image via Access/YouTube]