Machine Gun Kelly Explains WHY He Smashed That Champagne Glass On His Head!

Machine Gun Kelly is thinking more clearly about his champagne glass incident the other day!

The Bloody Valentine artist bloodied his own head late on Tuesday night at a hotspot in NYC following his show at nearby Madison Square Garden. Now, in a Wednesday night sit-down with Seth Meyers for his show Late Night, the rocker explained what was going into his head through his head at the moment of contact!

Meyers asked how the Mainstream Sellout star was feeling after the champagne crash, and Kelly first looked around and asked about the cameras, joking:

“There are censors, right? I feel like s**t.”

Uh-oh! You know it’s on now!

Seth smartly realized that the last time MGK graced his presence on the late-night show, the rock star had come off injuries his hand at MTV‘s VMAs. So when Seth pondered whether this was becoming a pattern, the artist — whose real name is Colson Baker — responded accordingly:

“Yeah, I’m going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule.”

Ha! Just don’t do Seth Meyers’ show too many times, then. Might not be good for Kelly’s health!

MGK explained his thought process during the actual glass smash on Tuesday night, too. He explained how he’d been trying to get the crowd’s attention at the time, revealing:

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people’s attention]? Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

LOLz!

Meyers’ retort (below) brought Kelly to immediate laughter:

“You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it.'”

And the star admitted as much in response:

“Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night.”

At least he can laugh about it now!

Ch-ch-check out the exchange (below):

We just hope MGK’s head is OK and his scalp is recovering from that ill-fated moment… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

