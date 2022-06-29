Travis Barker's Son Landon Performs In NYC With Machine Gun Kelly Hours After Drummer Is Hospitalized

Travis Barker is apparently still hospitalized following Tuesday night’s scary news — but life goes on in spite of it.

As we previously reported yesterday, the 46-year-old drummer was rushed first to West Hills Hospital near Calabasas, and then transferred further south to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance. New wife Kourtney Kardashian hurriedly tailed the ambulance down to the second, larger hospital, where Travis was admitted with an unknown medical condition, per reports.

Hours after the Tuesday morning hospitalization — and not long after the news first broke in the afternoon — Travis’ 18-year-old son Landon Barker honored a musical commitment of his own across the country. The aspiring artist performed the darkly-titled die in california alongside Travis’ good friend Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night, according to fans who were present for the event.

Attendees at MGK’s performance in the iconic NYC arena posted video showing Landon coming out on stage to help perform the collab, as you can see (below):

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

Landon himself promoted the show throughout the day on his Instagram Stories, as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Landon shared a quick clip of what appeared to be a sound check at the venue. Then, hours later, he re-shared several posts from the audience showing him perform on stage with Megan Fox‘s fiancée.

Screenshots of all, left to right, here:

Landon wasn’t the only Barker child active on social media, though.

As we previously reported, the Blink-182 drummer’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker spoke out briefly about her dad’s hospitalization in a worried IG Stories post.

Hours later, the teen took to TikTok to post a since-deleted shot of what appeared to be her father in a hospital bed while she was holding his hand. She covered the drummer’s wrist — which looked as if it were wrapped in a medical bracelet — with a heart emoji. At the bottom of the image, she requested that viewers “please say a prayer.” Of course, that’s a nearly identical message to the one she shared on Instagram a few hours earlier.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So scary!

Neither Travis nor Kourtney have posted anything to their social media accounts since news of the hospitalization first broke. Obviously, they are dealing with a lot — and remaining tight-lipped throughout. We just hope that everything works out OK for the newlywed and his loved ones through this ordeal.

Sending love and best wishes!!

