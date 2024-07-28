Macy Gray Admits She Finds ‘Healing’ Through Cocaine, Alcohol, Marijuana, & Pizza

Got A Tip?

Macy Gray is all about healing… If that’s what you can even call THIS!

If you didn’t know, the 56-year-old singer is currently on MTV’s The Surreal Life alongside Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks, Tyler Posey, and others… And she’s certainly making for some inneresting reality TV! During a recent episode, the I Try singer opened up about her unorthodox “healing” methods, which are in stark contrast to the “hippie s**t” she sees commonly practiced in LA. In a viral clip, she and the rest of the cast partake in a group breathing exercise, which she was NOT into. She tells the cameras:

“Oh, God. I just don’t do the hippie s**t. Like, I live in LA — that’s hippie kingdom.”

She adds:

“If I’m healing, that’s not how I do it.”

And when asked by producers what method of healing is more her speed, she confesses:

“Like, cocaine and a couple — a couple shots.”

OMFG!

The Beauty in the World singer laughs before adding:

“Get those edibles down my throat, and I’m good, girl! Then order me a pizza, I’m straight! I don’t need all that s**t. I’m good.”

Holy s**t!!

Macy ultimately did join in the group breathing sesh, but admitted “it was impossible for [her] to really get into it.” Watch the clip at around the 25:24 mark (below):

The Grammy winner has been open in the past about struggling with substance abuse and her mental health, so we hope she’s able to find a more healthy healing style… Maybe the “hippie s**t” ain’t actually a bad idea for her!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Love & Hip Hop/YouTube]

Jul 28, 2024 12:45pm PDT

