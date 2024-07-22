Pete Davidson Explains Why He Crashed Into House -- And Says He Quit Cocaine & Ketamine!

Pete Davidson is FINALLY opening up about that nasty car crash last year.

Back in March of 2023, the King of Staten Island actor made headlines after crashing into the side of a Beverly Hills home! His girlfriend at the time, Chase Sui Wonders, was a passenger in the car. He was initially hit with a reckless driving charge and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service. But just last week, his charges were dropped, and he’s clearly somewhat feeling a sigh of relief… Because he’s talking about it on stage!

An eyewitness in attendance of the SNL alum’s Atlantic City comedy show over the weekend told DailyMail.com about Pete’s personal account of exactly what happened, and it’s pretty wild! He reportedly admitted he was driving “100 miles per hour” when he blew through a stop sign he didn’t notice until the last second. The next thing he knew, a pedestrian was crossing the road, so he quickly had to make the decision to swerve off the road instead of mowing down the poor guy.

Related: Miley Cyrus Calls Out Kendall Jenner During Intimate Performance! Watch!

Unfortunately he was going too fast in the residential area to stop — and found himself heading into the direction of a house. Recalling what went through his mind as his car raced toward the home, he said:

“I saw the house and I was like, I don’t think you could die if you hit a house. Usually in sitcoms they just go right through it. So, I swerved and I aimed for the house and I actually hit the garage pretty good.”

Though he racked up some property damage, he said it’s better than “killing” someone:

“Even at my worst, I’m pretty f**king spot on.”

But he did admit he was “so scared” because he thought he was “going to jail.” The Bupkis star recalled:

“The cop came, he was all pissed because I drove into a structure … I was freaking out.”

But he was able to “calm [himself] down” when he realized “no one’s dead” and he “wasn’t drunk.” Just a wrecked car, a severely damaged home — which reportedly had to be demolished — and a terrified teen inside. Not exactly a win, but better than anything deadly, anything he couldn’t live with. Though there clearly is a lot of guilt still there… More on that later…

Pete also reportedly opened up about completing his 50 hours of community service, which he “just finished,” at Lenox Hill Neurosurgery in New York where his sister Casey works. He noted how she “hooked” him up. He called the experience “pretty wild” yet “really cool,” and said he shadowed a brain surgeon doing experimental brain cancer surgery! Whoa! He said:

“I just think it’s funny — not what he does — just that I’m there. I think it’s funny that I get to observe this great prestigious man because usually to do something like that you have to work very hard or be a doctor yourself. The other four people who were there shadowing him were four doctors that were part of this program and they were all acting like they won some sort of lottery.”

He recalled one person there being a dude from Germany who studied for 12 years, while he, on the other hand, just “drove into a garage.” But it was clearly an experience he’ll never forget:

“I was very humbled by those patients though. It was very humbling to be around them. I always feel sorry and s**t, and I felt very grateful for my life. I couldn’t imagine being one of those patients.”

In addition to community service, Pete ALSO had to take a “safe driving course and visit both a hospital and morgue to confront the fatal consequences of risky choices.” And by that, he clarified he had to take an “eight-hour class on dead bodies” and was ordered to “look at a dead body that died from a reckless driving accident.”

Yeesh!

He joked that the judge’s order was “f**ked up” and that he would have rather gone “to jail for a day” instead of having to do “six weeks of work.” To be clear, that was not an option. But the service was clearly worth it, because his reckless driving charges were dropped last week — which he actually admits to having mixed feelings about! The audience member reported that in response to hearing the news, Pete said:

“Hooray? I guess. I did something bad. It’s not anything really to be celebrated.”

Yeah, he kinda has a point there. And frankly we’re impressed he’s self-aware enough to not brush off his accountability just because no one got hurt.

As for now, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star said he’s having a good — and sober — year! Or, at least a mostly sober year after going to rehab last summer. He admitted he still smokes weed but managed to kick cocaine and ketamine to the curb:

“I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

That’s GREAT to hear. We’re glad he’s in a better place! And holding strong even after going through a breakup with Madelyn Cline!

What do YOU think about Pete’s wild ride, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Saturday Night Live/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]