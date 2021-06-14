Madonna CALLED OUT For Braiding Her Hair During Broadway Musical: 'Have Some Manners'!

This Broadway star won’t be asking Madonna to Take A Bow anytime soon! He’d rather she exited the theater altogether!

On Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, John Benjamin Hickey, who stars in HBO Max’s In Treatment, slammed the singer for an incident in the Big Apple which occurred around 20 years ago! Speaking on a moment he got starstruck on stage, the Jessica Jones alum revealed:

“A long time ago — twenty-something years ago, at the beginning of our [Andy Cohen] friendship — I did a revival of the musical, Cabaret. And I did it with the great Natasha Richardson and Alan Cumming. And one night in the audience, Madonna was there. And we were all so excited that she was there.”

Gurl, who wouldn’t be? It’s Her Madgesty!

The big problem?! It seems Madonna wasn’t so pumped to be in the audience! She was caught braiding her hair the whole show, the actor remembered:

“And there were kind of lights on the audience, and Madonna proceeded to sit and braid her hair through the entire performance.”

While John laughed the moment off, saying he “didn’t really give a s**t,” the Queen of Pop’s actions clearly left a major impression on him! We mean, he’s using his big late-night air time to rant about it, after all!

But maybe that’s because he’s seeking some redemption for his co-stars, who were rightly furious by the sight of the mega-famous pop star adjusting her hairstyle during their big moment! The late, great Natasha Richardson was particularly upset. The 57-year-old said the Parent Trap star was FUMING:

“I didn’t care one way or the other. Our leading lady, Natasha Richardson, came backstage with steam coming out of her ears. ‘How dare she?’ And she was absolutely right. If you’re gonna come to the theater, don’t sit and braid your hair. Have some manners, especially if you know all eyes are on you. So, I guess that was a version of being starstruck — but not in the right way.”

When asked if he was “clocking her” during the performance, Hickey told the talk show host he develops “tunnel vision,” adding:

“Especially if somebody famous is out there, somebody I respect a lot.”

Totally unprompted, he continued:

“I don’t know if I respect her as an actor.”

Oof!! Taking all the shots now that he can!

Watch the full clip (below) to hear what kind of actress he does respect — hint: it involves Meryl Streep!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think Madonna was being disrespectful by branding her hair at the show? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube & Madonna/Instagram]