Los Angeles Resident’s Sky-Written Marriage Proposal Ends With A Hilarious Diss Towards Joe Rogan!

If you thought you had a clever proposal idea, think again! An El Lay resident just spent over $17,000 to propose to their girlfriend via skywriting — but included a random jab at Joe Rogan.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old podcaster became a trending topic after multiple people spotted the message in the sky. The words “will you marry me Mollie Pratt” first appeared above, and social media users later revealed that a series of follow-up messages popped up as well. It reportedly read:

“She said yes.” “I love you more than anything.” “Excited to spend my life with you.” “Until death do us part.”

You know, the typical sweet things one would possibly want to hear during their special proposal. But wait, there is more! The whole ordeal ended with one final note:

“Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.”

DAYUM!!!

FYI, Google claims that the former Fear Factor host is 5 foot 7 while he has previously said on Twitter that he’s actually 5 foot 8. Not that it matters, though, because the diss was just too good! Here’s the evidence though in case you’re curious (below):

@codymfhurst @JoeyStats707 It's people being changing wikipedia because we were joking around about it. I'm short, but not that short 5' 8" — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) February 21, 2015

So far, no one has taken credit for the sky-written dig. However, TheWrap discovered that the company SkyTypers carried out the service. A spokesperson for the business told the outlet that the person paid a total of $17,500 for 10 messages.

We guess the client needed a little wiggle room in case Mollie said no! But honestly, who spends that kind of money on a proposal unless you’re a Kardashian?! Of course, this is assuming the proposal was real and not just one hella expensive prank. If it were legit, though, talk about an interesting story for the future!

Following the funny incident, people took to Twitter to share their mixed reactions. One user wrote:

“I mean, I hate that someone has that kind of disposable income but on the other hand I respect it.”

Another commentator said they “aspire to this level of wealth and utter pettiness.” A third then expressed:

“Someone just spent thousands of dollars to write ‘Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3’ in the skies of Los Angeles and honestly money well spent.”

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

someone in LA just spent several thousand dollars to spell out "Joe Rogan is literally 5 Foot 3" in the sky pic.twitter.com/3JfvcyFUCK — o (@outblssm) June 12, 2021

Oh I love Los Angeles sometimes asdfghjkl. Skywriting that says “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/jJin5Chc2c — faintlyglow✨ (@faintlyglow) June 12, 2021

Just witnessed an LA airplane message proposal that ended with “Just one more thing, Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/6iuO8vkbOC — Danielle Ucci (@heyu_itsDani) June 12, 2021

someone proposed in the sky it says “will you marry me mollie pratt” “she said yes” “i love you more than anything” “excited to spend my life with you” “until death do us part” then “got one more thing to say” “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” ???? congrats mollie i guess??? pic.twitter.com/PAQa4pVILe — nova (@novaazalea_) June 12, 2021

“Joe Rogan is literally 5-foot-3.” Sky written over WeHo. pic.twitter.com/x6xEdxX9wx — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) June 12, 2021

OH MY GOD IT SAYS JOE ROGAN IS LITERALLY 5 FOOT 3 pic.twitter.com/kGNZ3xsLvX — At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) June 12, 2021

Some folks have even speculated that the stunt might have been an advertisement for his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. However, the diss would make sense since Joe recently came under fire for telling young peeps not to get the COVID vaccine. He did walk back on those statements, calling himself a “f**king moron” and say he’s “not a respected source of information.

Anyways, congrats to Mollie! We wish you and whoever you end up with nothing but happiness! What do you think of this wild marriage proposal, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN & WENN/Avalon]