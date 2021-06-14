Chris Evans' Don't Look Up Role Reportedly Includes A Gay Sex Scene -- With Jonah Hill?!

OK, not gonna lie, if this turns out like it’s being reported it’s going to be AMAZING!

Months ago, Chris Evans signed on to be part of the ensemble cast of Netflix‘s upcoming movie Don’t Look Up.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, the ensemble comedy centers on two astronomers — played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence — who must warn the world about an asteroid headed straight for the planet. The movie’s got a star-studded cast, including Evans, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and many more.

But this week, above all that, comes a new piece of amazing (rumored) news about the film: Evans and Hill’s characters are apparently in a sex scene together!!! The news first came from a film critic who saw a screener of the Netflix flick and tweeted about the existence of the hot hookup. For whatever reason, that tweet quickly got deleted, but social media users shocked by the storyline quickly picked it up and ran with it!

According to the original tweeter, it sounds like Evans’ character in Don’t Look Up ends up giving a blowjob to Hill’s character at one point in the film. Not exactly the long-awaited gay hookup we thought we’d have, but f**k it, it’s 2021 and we’re open to anything!

The anonymous source also claimed “the actual sex scene is quite short” and “there is a lot of dialogue building up to the sex scene.” Further, Evans himself apparently just goes shirtless for the moment (no full frontals, y’all!), with the two of them joking “about Jonah’s ‘massive dick.” This sounds like something we’ve got to see (below):

BOTTOM!CHRIS EVANS I AM SHAKING pic.twitter.com/Vsf4FOZNXg — ash (@buttsandevans) June 11, 2021

Like we said, we didn’t expect Evans to do a gay sex scene — and particularly not one where he’s a bottom to the former Moneyball star’s top!

And we’re not the only ones going out of our minds reacting to this rumored film relationship! The memes and GIFs were out in full force after this blowjob brouhaha hit the scene!! Ch-ch-check out what Twitter super-fans have to say about the former Captain America getting down and dirty with Superbad‘s biggest star:

“Netflix's "Don't Look Up" features Chris Evans first gay sex scene (with Jonah Hill).” pic.twitter.com/61kBB6I9XH — nicole ???? (@babytofus) June 12, 2021

Deleted scene from the Netflix movie "Don't Look Up"

– Timothy Chalamet outside the hotel while Chris Evans gives Jonah Hill a blowjob in. pic.twitter.com/cjM6y54bgI — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) June 12, 2021

Jonah hill and Chris evans have a love scene in an upcoming movie they made together pic.twitter.com/Rvb7KGyWJP — I hate trump (@willowhalliwell) June 11, 2021

And there’s more:

“wait chris evans and jonah hill WHAT scene LMAO” “hearing chris evans gives jonah hill top in a movie was not on my 2021 bingo card… but here we are” “Chris Evans giving Jonah Hill a BJ is literally something no one could have prepared for” “Get it before the world ends. I guess.” “@GhostPanther $10 for u to send the jonah hill and chris evans scene in my dms. i’ll keep it a secret bro”

What do U think of this reported sex scene news, Perezcious readers?! Definitely not the thing you were expecting to read today, is it?? Well… this is where we’re at, sorry! LOLz!

Sound OFF with your take on these rumors and reports down in the comments (below)!!!

