Making A Murderer’s Steven Avery Releases 'Nightmare' Statement On Mother’s Death

Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery’s mother, Dolores, passed away on Thursday at 83, following a battle with dementia.

His lawyer Kathleen Zellner, who was featured in season two of the Netflix series, announced the sad news on Twitter, writing:

“Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am. He needs your support now more than ever. RIP Ma Avery ⁦@MakingAMurderer.”

Update: Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am. He needs your support now more than ever. RIP Ma Avery ⁦@MakingAMurderer⁩ pic.twitter.com/FsmL8XTYxN — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) July 8, 2021

In case you didn’t know, Avery is currently serving life in prison for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach after her remains were found in a fire pit on his family’s property. The 59-year-old has always maintained his innocence, and his case was explored in the 2015 docuseries. Dolores had been featured on the show and also consistently claimed her son had not committed the crime.

In a statement on Friday, Steven told TMZ that “losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare.” He continued:

“Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man. Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom.”

His brother, Earl, also revealed to the outlet that their mother was held in hospice care for three weeks before her death. The last time she talked to Steven was about eight months ago.

R.I.P. Dolores…

