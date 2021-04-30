Mama June Explains To Andy Cohen Her $4K PER DAY Drug Habit!

Mama June spilled some more details on just how expensive her drug habit had become.

The 41-year-old reality star recently reflected on her high-profile battle with addiction on For Real: The Story of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, telling the host she spent almost $600,000 in six months to feed her and boyfriend Geno Doak’s cocaine dependency.

“It’s kind of crazy, like, when you actually think about the dollar amount. In a year, we probably spent over a million. I mean, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day.”

Not only did she lose money, but she also lost custody of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who now lives with her sister and legal guardian Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Even more so, the TV personality’s relationship with her four daughters fell apart in 2019 after she got busted for cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia with her boyfriend.

Now, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum is seven months sober and assures fans she is “very big into the recovery community.” And despite her family reportedly blaming Doak for her addiction, the momma insists it is not his fault.

“I believe that during our addiction, both of us what I call our crazy state of mind and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction. He loved me through my addiction, and I’ve loved him through his addiction.”

While in the height of her drug dependency, Mama June sold her Georgia home, jewelry, and other possessions to pay dealers.

“Addiction is real, guys. I’m a real person, I have real issues, and that’s what I share with people. I say that I’m a recovering addict. I know I had a problem, but it’s hard for me to say I’m still an addict because I’m not doing those things anymore.”

Still, the matriarch said she has no disappointments or regrets about her life and time in the reality TV world.

“If you start regretting what you’ve done, then you shouldn’t have done that s**t in the first place.”

However, June joked (we think) how she doesn’t plan on starring in an adult film — at least until she loses 60 pounds she gained in quarantine from “eating fat cakes.” In all seriousness, though, the TLC star said she still plans on keeping her reality TV career alive no matter what.

“If I can make it through the crazy rollercoasters in life being in front the camera, anyone can do it in this crazy thing called life.”

We are glad to hear June is still doing well in her recovery. Here’s hoping she can reconnect and rebuild with girls now that she seems to be in a better place.

