Mama June Spent Almost $1 MILLION On Drugs In One Year!

Mama June Shannon got candid about her struggles with addiction — especially in the bank department.

On Wednesday, the reality star revealed to Access Hollywood that she and boyfriend Gino Doak had spent an astronomical amount of money on drugs in the last year of their addiction.

“I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000. So much money was sent to our dope man.”

Even more so, the 41-year-old said she sent her dealer $80,000 in one Cash App transaction at one point. And it wasn’t until the couple had to wait on late payment of $15,000 in order to get high that they decided to finally enter rehab. At the time, Shannon confessed the two were living in their car outside of a truck stop in Georgia.

“I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name, and I came out with nothing. But I built that up even during COVID virus”

As you may know, Shannon rose to fame as the momma of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, a child beauty pageant contestant and star of the popular TLC series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The matriarch later starred in the spinoff Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv after losing almost 300 pounds from weight-loss surgery.

However, in March 2019, the TV personality’s substance abuse struggles were exposed when she got busted for cocaine possession in Alabama. After the arrest, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gained legal guardianship over Alana. In another spinoff Mama June: Family Crisis, Shannon admitted to her daughter, Pumpkin, that she and Doak spent $2,500 a day on meth.

“The only reason I sold the house, I was dead f**king broke. Because you know, at that point, we was doing quite a bit. I mean, it was a couple ounces a day. Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more.”

She continued:

“It wasn’t something that just started and, ‘oh my God, I started using drugs. You found out that I got busted… I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs.”

Now, in the conversation with Access Hollywood, Shannon, who’s celebrating 14 months of sobriety, detailed how addiction runs in her family.

“I was around drugs all my life, my brother-in-law had gotten busted several times for selling dope, my sisters have had pill addictions after surgery, so addiction does run in my family. When I was 20 years old, I went from nothing and started using meth — as it was known back in the day, crank.”

The mom of four added that she abused the drug “on-and-off” until 2015 after her ex-boyfriend convinced her to quit “cold turkey.” But she started to use cocaine two years later.

“In this industry, it’s kind of crazy that until you get busted it’s okay, and I think that is the wrong way to be, but it is — it’s true.”

In her latest show, Mama June: Road to Redemption, the star plans to tackle her relationship with her four daughters — which she claims is “a work in progress.” In the sit-down, Shannon touched on how her addiction not only cost her relationship with the family but also left her “mentally and emotionally kind of f**ked up.”

