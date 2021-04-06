Honey Boo Boo BREAKS DOWN Confronting Mama June In Preview Of This Week's Road To Redemption

It looks like there’s a long way to go until Mama June is fully redeemed in the eyes of her daughters.

In a sneak peek of Friday’s episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon finally reunited with their mother for the first time since her June rehab stint. After suffering a drug addiction that led her to spend nearly one million dollars in the last year before getting sober, the family became estranged as the 21-year-old big sis tried to keep some sense of stability in Honey Boo Boo’s life. But now, it’s time for this trio to reconnect and, hopefully, rebuild.

With only a 30 second look at the upcoming episode on WE tv, we can already tell it’ll be an emotional encounter, especially for the youngest of the bunch. The former Toddlers and Tiaras breakout star admitted to her momma in the meeting:

“You don’t know how many nights I cry myself to sleep just hoping and praying that you don’t overdose.”

Pumpkin, who has admiringly taken guardianship of the 15-year-old while their mom sought treatment, then emotionally added:

“I can’t give Alana her mom. It’s like I’m drowning.”

Whoa… Just heartbreaking to hear.

The former drug addict isn’t the only one who might be getting a reunion in this week’s episode, though! At the very end of the teaser, Pumpkin’s husband Josh Efrid suggested it was time for the teen to see Sugar Bear — AKA her father Mike Thompson! It immediately cuts to Mama June telling her rehabilitated boyfriend Geno Doak:

“This could be a disaster.”

OMG! Mike and Alana were never very close while filming TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, so we can only imagine what THAT encounter would amount to! But hey, maybe hashing it out with both her parents will finally give the teen some release from her pain? We can only hope!

Ch-ch-check out the dramatic as ever teaser (below) and decide for yourself!

Do you think Alana’s vulnerable admission will help June begin to see the damage done? And will the mother and daughters be able to mend their broken bond? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

