Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Sentenced To 16 Months In Prison Over Drug Conviction

Mama June Shannon’s boyfriend Geno Doak won’t be going anywhere anytime soon as he has been sentenced in his legal case.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the 45-year-old apparently struck a plea deal with prosecutors for the criminal charges related to a 2019 incident where the couple was busted for cocaine possession in Alabama. While Doak will not serve time behind bars, he will be registered as an inmate of the Macon Community Corrections for 16 months. The television personality also must abide by an undisclosed set of rules during that time, or else he will be officially incarcerated.

If he follows the arrangement during the 16 months, Geno will then be placed on two years of probation and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and treatment plan.

Meanwhile, Mama June was previously sentenced to 100 hours of community service and agreed to remain sober to avoid prison time as well. Although the pair have had a rough road when it comes to their battle with substance abuse, they actually reached the milestone of being one year sober back in January. Mama June and Geno seemingly haven’t had any setbacks since then — which is good for them!

As you may recall, the Honey Boo Boo alum was arrested outside of a gas station in March 2019 on drug paraphernalia charges and possession of a controlled substance while her beau was charged with the same along with third-degree domestic violence. FYI, the drug paraphernalia charge was reportedly dismissed as part of the plea bargain.

Following the arrest, Mama June has been open about her addiction struggles and road to recovery. In an interview with Andy Cohen, the mother of four revealed her drug dependency reached the point where she was spending thousands of dollars daily for her and Doak’s cocaine:

“It’s kind of crazy when you think about the dollar amount. In a year, we probably spent over a million dollars because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day.”

Woah! Mama June claimed she sold her home in Georgia, jewelry, and other personal possessions to support their habit. Now on the other side of this, the Toddlers & Tiaras star has also come to understand just how serious her drug addiction was, saying:

“Addiction is real, guys. I’m a real person, I have real issues, and that’s what I share with people. I say that I’m a recovering addict. I know I had a problem, but it’s hard for me to say I’m still an addict because I’m not doing those things anymore.”

