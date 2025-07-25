Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Started Dating Her Ex's COUSIN After Divorce! See His Reaction!

Got A Tip?

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Started Dating Her Ex's COUSIN Right After Divorce! His Reaction!

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has moved on to her ex’s cousin following their split — and he didn’t take it very well!

In a new sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis via People on Thursday, the 25-year-old’s secret gets out. After finalizing her divorce from Josh Efird (above right) in September 2024, the mom of four moved on to a new guy, Darrin Kitchens — who happens to be her ex-husband’s cousin!

In the clip shared with the outlet, Josh can be seen walking through his shared house with Mama June Shannon‘s daughter and gathering up his stuff in a trash bag. In a confessional, he says:

“I called my mom and asked her to come get the kids because I don’t want the kids to see me packing.”

The couple share Ella, 7, Bentley, 4, and twins Sylus and Stella, 2,… And their dad didn’t want them to see how devastated he was:

“I’ve never felt this sick to my stomach. But through all the anger and hurt, I look around the house and just flashes of some of the best moments of my life.”

Aw. Before leaving, he wrote his ex-wife an absolutely SCATHING note that said:

“I can’t believe you’ve been lying to me. All the years wasted just for you to go see someone. I’m packing my s**t and I’m gone.”

Oof!

In a previous episode, Pumpkin did say the two aren’t blood-related cousins… but what do U think? Does that make it any better?

The new episode of Family Crisis premieres Friday. Let us know your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird/Instagram & WE tv/YouTube]

Jul 25, 2025 09:30am PDT

