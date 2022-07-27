Mama June Shannon Is NOT On Board With Daughter Alana Thompson's Weight-Loss Procedure Plan!

Mama June Shannon isn’t crazy about what her daughter has decided to do for her health!

As we’ve been reporting, Alana Thompson — who first rose to fame as Honey Boo Boo during her reality TV childhood — is planning on undergoing a weight loss procedure. The former TV personality is only 16 years old, but when she turns 17 at the end of next month, it is her intention to have a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve procedure.

She’s been open about lacking the motivation to lose weight and get healthy on her own. So, she’s decided to have a surgical kickstart to help the process along, with her boyfriend apparently joining her in the experience, too.

However, not everybody close to the teenager is on board with her going through with it. In fact, her estranged mother is speaking out about it now, and it sounds like Mama June is definitely hesitant about it, to say the least!

The From Not to Hot alum spoke to TMZ in a new interview published early Wednesday morning. In her chat with the outlet, the 42-year-old reality TV vet said she wants to be “supportive” of her daughter. However, Alana’s age at the time of the proposed procedure is simply too young for Mama June to be OK with:

“I’m supportive if this is something Alana wants to get, but I would say she needs to wait until she’s 18 years old.”

The outlet reports that June is also hurt Alana “didn’t tell her” about her plans for surgery before putting it all together. That’s somewhat understandable, we suppose. But considering the (lack of a) relationship between those two for a while now, can you really blame the teen for keeping quiet?

Anyway, June has experience in this area. She has lost a LOT of weight in the past herself, so she knows a bit about what this may be like. In fact, in 2016, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo family matriarch underwent her own weight loss procedure. Like mother, like daughter?? Then again, age is a big difference here: Mama June was well into her 30s when she decided to go under the knife like that.

Another issue for the Georgia-born momma is the lack of communication from her daughter. Mama June specifically told TMZ that she’s disappointed in Alana’s older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, for not speaking up. Pumpkin is Alana’s guardian now, so Mama June is legally out of the picture, but that doesn’t mean the elder Shannon isn’t frustrated:

“It kind of bothers me that Pumpkin didn’t tell me. If Alana wants to do it, she should wait to sign her own paperwork at 18.”

Apparently, June says she’s going to tell Pumpkin to ask Alana to wait a bit on the procedure.

Just like we suspected, though, the outlet reports that Mama June wasn’t privy to the decision in the first place “because she doesn’t have a relationship with the family.” So the estrangement continues to be significant. And it’s very possible that anything Mama June says now will go unheeded, too. What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are you on Mama June’s side here with the concerns about Alana’s age, or not??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

