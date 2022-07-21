Honey Boo Boo Says She Lacks 'Motivation' To Exercise And Eat Healthy -- Knows Surgery Will Get Her To Lose The Weight 'Fast'!

Turns out Honey Boo Boo isn’t 100% set on having weight loss surgery — but if she does, it’ll be because she has “no motivation” to put in the work herself to diet and exercise.

On Wednesday, news broke that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, born Alana Thompson, and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, 20, are planning to head to NYC after her 17th birthday in August to undergo weight loss surgery. According to her manager, Gina Rodriguez, who spoke with Page Six, the 16-year-old is hoping to drop over 100 pounds after diet and exercise haven’t helped her trim down.

It all seemed a little shocking considering she’ll barely be 17 when she gets the procedure done, but the manager seemed to insist the Toddlers & Tiaras alum had tried everything else and believed genetics were the real cause of her weight. Well… now Alana is speaking out for herself — and her answers are very different!

Related: Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals ‘Secret’ To Losing 80 Lbs!

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the reality star admitted that she thinks the weight loss surgery would be an easy way to lose weight — WITHOUT really trying any other methods beforehand! She said:

“I know for a fact I could get in the gym, and I know for a fact I could diet, and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight.”

Just because she can do it, though, doesn’t mean she is doing it, she added:

“I’ve tried. I will say I’ve tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I’m gonna eat what I think is good.”

Hmm. We know nutrition and exercise lifestyle changes can be SO tough, but those aspects of her life will be incredibly important even after getting the surgery — if she hopes to keep the weight off! That’s not to make light of how difficult it can be to get started when you don’t have the energy to begin with. The child star went on to explain that she absolutely refuses to eat Caesar salad “because [she thinks] it’s healthy” — so she’d rather go under the knife than force herself to eat a more well-balanced diet. She continued:

“I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”

She’s also considering the procedure because her manager told her she would “lose 100 pounds basically instantly.” She has goals to be in the “145 range” and suggested she’d be “willing to change [her] lifestyle” if she goes through with the surgery. TMZ reported that she currently weighs 275 pounds.

Related: Rebel Wilson’s CURRENT Weight Loss Goals?

Interestingly, Honey Boo Boo’s new guardian, her big sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, isn’t going to let her take the easy route — even if she wants to! She told the outlet that her sister would definitely need to make lifestyle changes before and after undergoing the surgery, calling out their mother, Mama June, and sister, Jessica, for “quickly” gaining “their weight back” after having surgery, saying:

“I’m really happy for Alana if that’s something that she really wants to do. I definitely think before she takes that big step, which I haven’t told her this yet, but I think she does need to start making the lifestyle changes.”

That’s good!! We’re all for people doing what they believe is best for their health, but knowing that Alana is so young, we’re relieved to know she has someone in her corner who will be looking out for her best interests — even if it’s more challenging.

While the Georgia native is considering the procedure (a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve that would be performed by weight loss expert Dr. Steven Batash and cost $13K), she’s not positive she’ll go through with it, musing:

“I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it. I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me.”

We definitely think it’s good for her to really think this through, especially since she is so young! Her boyfriend, who is hoping to get the surgery done at the same time, is “all for it.” So, it’s hard to know what she’s going to decide to do! Hear Alana address her potential physical transformation (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Honey Boo Boo/Pumpkin/Instagram]