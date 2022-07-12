Honey Boo Boo And Pumpkin ‘Didn’t Know’ About Mama June’s Marriage: ‘Very, Very Shocked’

Mama June shocked the world with her “spur of the moment” marriage — and apparently her daughters, too!

As you probably remember, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has a complicated relationship with her mother. So much so, it would appear, that her mom didn’t even tell her she was getting married! In a new interview with E! News on Monday, Alana admitted she was caught “by surprise” regarding the news of June’s marriage:

“[She] was always one to say she would never get married. But I mean, my mom now, she’s definitely different.”

It definitely seems she changed her mind! The Mama June: Road To Redemption star secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud in late March after only 8 months of dating! She quickly wed her beau in a courthouse ceremony — only a week after he was released from jail after serving time for drug charges.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, who has had legal custody of her younger sister since last month, later confirmed that neither sister knew about the nuptials:

“[I didn’t know] about the wedding until [I] got a receipt in [my] PO Box that said [she] had applied for a marriage certificate.”

Although neither sister revealed how they felt about their mother’s hubby, Pumpkin did say the siblings were “very, very shocked”. Lauryn also alleges that the Mama June: From Not To Hot star denied even getting married in the first place!

“I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married,’ and we were very, very shocked.”

Wow…it’s unclear if Mama June denied it out of guilt for not telling her daughters sooner, or if she just didn’t want them to know…

When asked how she felt about not being invited to the wedding, Pumpkin seemed upset and said:

“If she feels like we don’t need to be a part of that, then it is what it is.”

Ouch!

In the past, the reality star matriarch, whose real name is June Shannon, has had tumultuous relationships with the likes of her longtime boyfriend Geno Doak. And although she considered herself married to Honey Boo Boo’s father, Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson, this is her first legal marriage.

Shannon seems very happy in her relationship with Stroud, however, as she’s gushed about him to The Sun in the past:

“It’s been amazing like you know, he’s helped put the pieces back together.”

What do U think about Mama June keeping her marriage a secret from her daughters? Feels like a massive betrayal to us. Let us know in the comments (below)!

