Mama June Shannon Dropped 30 LBS Using Weight Loss Drugs!

Mama June Shannon says she’s been shedding pounds thanks to drugs! Thankfully she means weight loss drugs.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, the 44-year-old reality star got candid about her weight loss journey. In the past, June has had gastric sleeve surgery in order to assist her in weight loss. She obviously had some pretty amazing results, as shown on Mama June: From Not To Hot. Since then, her weight has fluctuated, and now she’s turned to pharmaceuticals for help — but she’s still not on board with the Ozempic trend!

While speaking with the outlet, she dished:

“I still have about 74.2 lbs. to go. Even though I’m losing weight, I’m only about three to four pounds a week. It isn’t as fast as a gastric sleeve or a gastric bypass, but it is doing it, like, more safer.”

On top of this, she said she’s working out “three to four times a week” and has started eating healthier, too. In another interview with PageSix which dropped Thursday, she went into more detail about what’s different — since changing her mind about weight loss drugs. She also revealed what specific injection she’s using to shed pounds:

“I’m on the ninth week [of my weight loss journey]. I’m taking a weight loss medication, Tirzepatide, I don’t hide that from the world because so many people are struggling with these drugs … I was against it because I had a gastric sleeve.”

We guess she gave in — and it’s working. You can see the full interview (below):

Of course, all this news comes on the tail end of Mama’s big fight with her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson over money she admitted she stole. About $33,000 bucks that the teen accused her mom of taking out of her Coogan account in order to fuel her drug problem… Oof.

They seem to be civil enough in this video sitting next to one another, but tensions run high in this family, so who knows what tomorrow will bring? Reactions, Perezcious readers?

