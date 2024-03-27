Got A Tip?

Mama June Shannon's Husband Says She's 'Slacking' On Sobriety -- And 'Lying' About Honey Boo Boo's TV Money!

Mama June Shannon is ruffling feathers with her constant “lying.”

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis obtained by The US Sun on Tuesday, the reality star’s husband Justin Stroud opened up about how her “lying” is potentially leading to a dangerous situation with her sobriety.

During a conversation with LaurynPumpkinEfird’s husband Joshua about June’s sketchy handling of AlanaHoney Boo BooThompson’s money, he called her out for “slacking” on an important factor in her sobriety: telling the truth. He confided:

“Not saying that she’s not trying, but she’s still slacking a little bit because that’s one of them things that you knew was going to eventually come up.”

He added in a confessional:

“I’m coming up on three years of sobriety, and a big part of that sobriety is being honest with myself and others. And out of all people, June should understand that. She’s got a longer sobriety time than me, and she’s putting all of that in jeopardy by just constantly lying and doing the dumb s**t.”

YIKES.

Fans will know that June was previously addicted to drugs and spent a TON of money on ’em… Something Alana suspects could be a reason for the missing cash.

During last week’s installment of the show, the 18-year-old discovered there was significantly less money in her trust than expected… Because June had taken a bunch out! But when confronted, the 44-year-old couldn’t quite get her story straight about what she spent it all on. Watch (below):

This is starting to get really concerning. We hope June just comes clean for the whole family’s sake — and especially for hers!

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Image via WEtv/YouTube.]

Mar 27, 2024 13:00pm PDT

