Mama June Shannon's Husband Says She's 'Slacking' On Sobriety -- And 'Lying' About Honey Boo Boo's TV Money!

Mama June Shannon is ruffling feathers with her constant “lying.”

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis obtained by The US Sun on Tuesday, the reality star’s husband Justin Stroud opened up about how her “lying” is potentially leading to a dangerous situation with her sobriety.

During a conversation with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s husband Joshua about June’s sketchy handling of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s money, he called her out for “slacking” on an important factor in her sobriety: telling the truth. He confided:

“Not saying that she’s not trying, but she’s still slacking a little bit because that’s one of them things that you knew was going to eventually come up.”

He added in a confessional:

“I’m coming up on three years of sobriety, and a big part of that sobriety is being honest with myself and others. And out of all people, June should understand that. She’s got a longer sobriety time than me, and she’s putting all of that in jeopardy by just constantly lying and doing the dumb s**t.”

YIKES.

Fans will know that June was previously addicted to drugs and spent a TON of money on ’em… Something Alana suspects could be a reason for the missing cash.

During last week’s installment of the show, the 18-year-old discovered there was significantly less money in her trust than expected… Because June had taken a bunch out! But when confronted, the 44-year-old couldn’t quite get her story straight about what she spent it all on. Watch (below):

This is starting to get really concerning. We hope June just comes clean for the whole family’s sake — and especially for hers!

