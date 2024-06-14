Mama June Shannon’s Daughter Jessica Wants Pumpkin’s Husband To Be Her Sperm Donor For Pregnancy! WHAT?!

Mama June Shannon‘s daughter Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon is in the market for a sperm donor! And she’s looking right at her brother-in-law to do the job!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, the 27-year-old reality star shared that she wants to eventually have a baby with her girlfriend Shyann McCant — and is even thinking about using Josh Efird, who is married to her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, to make it happen! Yeah, really! She’s serious! When asked if Josh would be the sperm donor, Jessica coyly told the outlet:

“Well, we’ll have to see about the Josh situation.”

Wow! Talk about a WILD storyline for Mama June: Family Crisis if this actually happens! Watch the interview (below):

So, um, yeah. Now, we cannot help but wonder: what does her younger sis think about that plan? It’s definitely an unconventional path for the entire family!!

Related: Rob Kardashian Reveals MAJOR Bedroom Malfunction On The Kardashians!

Well… Pumpkin is hesitant about her husband donating his sperm to Jessica! So, she has “not really” given permission for this to happen yet. And she may not ever! Lauryn understandably has some reservations about the idea and needs a lot of time to think it over! She told the Virtual Reali-Tea co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real on Wednesday:

“I mean, it’s a big conversation, 100 percent, because, like, it is my sister, but when you really get into the big bulk of it, there’s so many strings attached to it. Every single one of my kids look like their dad.”

Lauryn and Josh have four kids — 6-year-old daughter Ella, 3-year-old son Bentley, and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella. Could he have another mini-me soon?? Again, Pumpkin hasn’t given her blessing! Jessica also made it clear neither she nor Shyann are expecting yet. She said:

“Definitely, right now, Shyann is not pregnant. Y’all are just gonna have to wait and see how that plays out.”

While the couple isn’t having a kid now, Lauryn shared that Shyann has “baby fever through the roof,” adding:

“I do feel like Jessie definitely does want one of her own, but I feel like Shyann a little bit more than Jessie. I’m like, ‘Girl, just come over and get one of my kids for the day. I promise you’ll be fine. I have a farm-full!’”

LOLz! Jessica and Shyann would get a ton of practice that way in the meantime! But in all seriousness, it sounds like the Shannon/Efird family has A LOT to figure out moving forward. Whether or not Jessica uses Josh’s sperm, we’ll have to wait and see! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/WE Tv/YouTube]