Mandy Moore's Husband Gave Their Son A Mandy Moore Barbie Doll For Christmas! LOLz!

There is no greater gift than a mother’s love… but a Barbie doll of your actual mom must be a close runner up!

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrated their first Christmas as parents over the weekend, and it looks like it was a big success. The couple welcomed their son August back in February, and he got a great haul from Santa for his first big holiday.

The actress shared some of her 10-month-old’s gifts on her Instagram Story, and one amazing present stood out: a Mandy Moore doll circa the early 2000s! She captioned the pic:

“Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be funny to get this for Gus”

OMG she looks like she might grab a mic and start singing Stupid Cupid from The Princess Diaries at any moment! And look at all her early aughts accessories! The musician was right, this is a very funny gift to get their kid.

Related: Mandy Tells Paparazzi To ‘F**k Off’ After Following Her & Gus On Their Walk!

The This Is Us star shared another adorable gift on her grid amidst a slideshow of Christmas pics. In the final video, baby Gus showed off his handbell skills — on a gift that happened to be given by Phoebe Bridgers’ mom. The momma added a holiday greeting:

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths. Also thanks @nonajames for Gus’s new fav toy.”

Aww! Seems like Mandy and the fam had a wonderful Christmas. We bet Gus will treasure that doll forever! Total collector’s item!

[Image via Mandy Moore/Instagram]