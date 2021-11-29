Mandy Moore Tells Paparazzi To 'F**k Off' After Following Her & Son August On Their Walk!

Don’t pull this bull s**t on Mandy Moore!

The This Is Us actress was out for a stroll on Sunday with her son, August Harrison Goldsmith, when she spied a paparazzi photographer trailing her throughout the path. And as to be expected, the protective momma bear didn’t care for the unwelcome intrusion on what otherwise had been a nice, relaxing day with her 9-month-old baby boy.

The 37-year-old star, who shares August with her husband Taylor Goldsmith (pictured by her side in an earlier photo, above), ripped into the privacy-busting photographer in a post to her Instagram Stories later on Sunday morning. In that post, she indicated that the pap had been doing this all weekend, and wrote in part (below):

“To the paparazzi dude who just tried to join me and my son on our walk for the second Sunday in a row you can kindly f**k off.”

Whoa!

She means business. Especially regarding her young son. Love that!

The actress went on to reference her paparazzi history regarding her beloved dog Jackson‘s cancer battle, and her broader experiences as being someone famous and well-known:

“Same dude that harassed Taylor and I when I was 10 months pregnant and Jackson was in the hospital fighting for his life. I know my line of work puts me in a position for this kind of stuff but go find someone who courts it, ya know? We live in a quiet part of town for a reason. You weren’t invited to tag along on my day.”

Amen!

Here’s the full post (below):

Totally understandable!

It’s unclear if anything else happened with the photographer during Moore’s walk, but the A Walk To Remember star did share another IG Stories post later on Sunday that revealed a picture of her dog sitting inside the family’s home.

While Mandy didn’t mention the paparazzi photog in that post, her message indicates that her pup was unhappy about the walk being cut short:

“This guy was bummed we only got a block away only to turn around.”

Damn!

Of course, Mandy is far from the first celeb to deal with aggressive paparazzi tracking. Just recently, Michael J. Fox recounted his awful story about how paparazzi hounding eventually forced him to open up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis back in the early 1990s. And Blake Lively has been particularly vocal this year about keeping paparazzi cameras away from her and Ryan Reynolds‘ children after a frightening incident involving one aggressive photographer back in July.

Let’s just hope things calm down for Mandy’s next walk with Gus. Fame and celebrity are one thing, but nobody should have to live with constant and aggressive hounding like that — especially not when it involves children! We have a “No Kids Policy” here, and we hope others, like the guy following Mandy, can do better, too.

