Mandy Moore Jokes Baby Gus Might 'Need Therapy' After Breastfeeding Him In Her Old Age Makeup!

Talk about confusing!!

After wrapping season 5 of This Is Us, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Story to share a funny moment involving her newborn son August! The multi-tasking actress took what time she had to breastfeed little Gus — even if it was while decked out in full makeup for her portrayal as the older Rebecca (inset, above). Jokingly wondering about what lasting effects the mind f**k might have on the baby, she wondered:

“That’s a wrap on season five. Now I’m just feeding my child. I hope he’s not gonna need therapy for this later.”

LOLz! What a uniquely crazy thing to have to worry about!

We’re thinking Gus, who was only born in late February, might be too young to know what’s going on with momma’s face, but only time will tell! The actress and her hubby Taylor Goldsmith might want to be prepared with some therapists’ numbers just in case!

Later, the 37-year-old reappeared on her IG (looking like her fresh-faced self again) to share her gratitude for fans of the NBC hit, gushing:

“I cannot believe we’ve done 88 episodes of television. It is beyond my wildest dreams and comprehension. And just feeling incredibly grateful.”

