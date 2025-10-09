Got A Tip?

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable New Look!

Mandy Moore New Look Red Carpet Fans Confused

Mandy Moore’s latest public appearance is making fans look twice!

The This Is Us star attended Step Up’s 2025 Inspiration Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center in El Lay recently, and made and dropped jaws on the red carpet! The 41-year-old had on an ivory silk blouse, black mini skirt, tights, and heels, but the real statement piece was her mug! Because fans could hardly recognize her! See (below):

Mandy Moore new look 2025
(c) MEGA/WENN
Mandy Moore new look 2025
(c) MEGA/WENN

Mandy Moore new look 2025
(c) MEGA/WENN
Mandy Moore new look 2025
(c) MEGA/WENN

Here’s a side-by-side btw…

(c) FayesVision/MEGA/WENN

On X (Twitter), users quickly rushed in to comment on her updated look:

“this made me gasp out loud”

“i refuse to believe this is her wtf”

“This is actually freaking me out wtf”

“THIS CANNOT BE REAL????”

“I’m shocked”

Others started speculating on whether she’s using weight loss drugs or if she’s undergone cosmetic procedures — or just simply got a new makeup artist that doesn’t quite have her style down yet:

“Too thin I fear and that heavy brow it not nice”

“Is it that she had an upper bleph (eyelid surgery) too??”

“Extreme weight loss (prob ozempic) and veneers that are way to big for her face”

“She lost her baby fat and had her eyes done.”

“that upper bleph is DIABOLICAL”

“How did her mouth get wider? She just looks like she has different features — not hating”

She did just give birth to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s third child about a year ago! Women’s bodies go through a LOT during pregnancy, so that definitely could be a factor!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Tony Forte/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 08, 2025 17:20pm PDT

