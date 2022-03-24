Maralee Nichols Shows Off Bare Midriff In Thirst Trap Pics Months After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson's Baby -- LOOK!

Maralee Nichols is getting back in shape months after welcoming her baby boy Theo!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Tristan Thompson‘s baby momma snapped three selfies while posing in a skin-tight workout ensemble. Gushing about the clothing brand, she reflected:

“[Lici Fit] is so stretchy & comfortable it’s one of the only brands I could wear throughout my pregnancy”

Not even that bit of promo made us turn away from the photos cause she really looks that good!

The second snap saw Maralee, who gave birth in December, smile for a mirror selfie in the same pink, snake-print outfit, only this time she ditched the black waist trainer she was wearing, showing off her bikini-ready bod! Finally, she did a split while stretching. Ch-ch-check it out!!

Wowza!! Looking good!

She’s just one of the many new mommas out there getting back in the gym these days! Reactions?

[Image via Maralee Nichols/Instagram]