Tristan Thompson’s Baby Momma Maralee Nichols Shares Another Rare Pic Of Their Son Theo!

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old personal trainer hopped on Instagram Stories to share a rare picture of her three-month-old son with the NBA star. Theo was decked out in a festive green onesie with the words “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” written out on the back. The adorable tot was posed with his face away from the camera while lying on top of a white fluffy blanket.

Ch-ch-check out the sweet snap (below):

Maralee also shared a video of herself pushing a stroller while looking at some boats and “enjoying time off” with her little one. Take a look (below):

These touching moments come amid her continued drama with Tristan. Despite previously promising “amicably” co-parenting their child, she recently claimed that the 30-year-old athlete refuses to pay child support and has not even met their son yet. Her rep Harvey Englander told Page Six that Tristan has “done nothing” to help out with Theo, saying:

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

According to Us Weekly, Maralee has since demanded that he pay about $47,000 a month in child support and $1 million in legal fees. If that wasn’t messy enough, she also revealed that Tristan allegedly sent her Snapchat messages that revealed he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian, which was why he never wanted to have a part in the child’s life in the first place.

At least Maralee has been able to enjoy some of her time with her baby despite all of the legal drama!

