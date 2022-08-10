Marcus Mumford Reveals He Was Sexually Abused As A Child: 'I Hadn't Told Anyone'

Marcus Mumford was able to process his childhood trauma through the healing power of music.

In a candid interview with GQ, the Mumford & Sons alum revealed he was sexually abused when he was 6 years old, and he only opened up about it while recording his upcoming solo album.

The 35-year-old told the mag:

“I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Marcus didn’t name his abuser, but he clarified the person was not in his family nor in the church. The performer revealed his mother, Eleanor Mumford, learned about the incident “in a f**king song, of all things”: his new single Cannibal from his upcoming Self-Titled album.

The song contains the following lyrics:

“I can still taste you and I hate it / That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it”

Michelle Williams’ husband detailed the effects of the abuse in another song, Grace. He continued in his interview:

“That thing that happened when I was 6, that was the first of a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age. [I did a] string of really unhealthy shit when I was under the age of 12, which set my brain up in a way to deal with stuff later on in life in an imbalanced way… So the last three years has just been trying to look at that and correct some balance.”

We applaud the performer for speaking his truth and hope doing so will help him heal.

