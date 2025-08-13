Travis Kelce Says His Football Standards 'Slipped A Little Bit' Last Season -- And Blames THIS!

Travis Kelce was a busy man away from the football field last season. Maybe a little too busy.

As part of his widely-read GQ cover story published on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted that his plentiful off-field pursuits in the Hollywood realm of might have gotten a little bit in the way of what he should have been focusing on instead: winning another Super Bowl! Uh-oh!!!

Anywayssss, the 35-year-old conceded to the outlet that he was trying to do a little too much last offseason by making his acting debut on FX‘s Grotesquerie, produced by Ryan Murphy, which saw Trav portray a hospital orderly named Ed Laclan. Oh, and Kelce ALSO hosted the Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? which filmed last offseason, as well.

Too much? Especially when it came time for the tight end to prepare for another fall in the brutally competitive NFL?? Yeahhh… maybe so.

Kelce admitted to the mag:

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.”

See, after working so hard “trying to set myself up” for his post-playing career projects in the offseason, as he said, Travis came back to Andy Reid‘s Chiefs and put up career lows in both receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3) last season. Oops!

But Travis was quick to clarify that he doesn’t regret the projects… he just should have backed off a little bit. He explained:

“I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard.”

But it sure sounds like he’s motivated now! Kelce said:

“I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys.”

And the only thing that motivation comes down to is helping his squad win another Super Bowl! The Chiefs were there last year, of course. But they got blown out 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles. And Kelce himself only had four catches for a paltry 39 yards during the big game. Womp womp!

Thus, when it comes time to get back into playing shape this time around, Kelce is fully focused on one goal:

“Win a Super Bowl is the only goal. It’s the only goal. It’s every goal.”

He’s not messing around with that, either. Travis rented a $20 million home in Boca Raton, Florida for the summer to train. And while Taylor Swift has been visiting him, Kelce also hired a Fort Lauderdale-based speed and agility coach named Tony Villani who has been working full-time to get Travis back into the best shape of his life as the star enters his 13th NFL season.

Guess he’s gotta come up big now! And he’ll get the chance to prove it soon. The Chiefs open the 2025 regular season down in Brazil (!) against the Los Angeles Chargers in about three weeks — on September 5.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is Travis right about slipping up a bit in the previous offseason? Will he be back better than ever this time around?! Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

