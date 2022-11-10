Maren Morris Skips Red Carpet & Throws Shade While Attending CMA Awards Amid Ongoing Brittany Aldean Feud!

Maren Morris just showed us all her feud with Brittany Aldean wasn’t enough to keep her from celebrating all her hard work.

As we’re sure you’ve heard, the country songstress and Jason Aldean’s wife have been two opposing sides of an ongoing social media standoff ever since Britany posted THAT transphobic statement back in August. The popular crooner jumped in amid the backlash to call her out, writing at the time:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?”

Tensions continued to rise when Tucker Carlson referred to Maren as a “lunatic” back in September, further increasing the rift. The Chasing After You singer revealed later that month that in the wake of everything, she didn’t know if she’d attend the 2022 CMA Awards, telling the Los Angeles Times:

“I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Related: Maren Majorly Shaded Brittany With Her Halloween Costume!

Well, it looks like the 32-year-old decided to go for it after all, and looked amazing while doing so! While she skipped out on the red carpet for the Wednesday night event as Brittany and her husband were both walking, she posted a behind the scenes TikTok with a bottle of champagne in-hand (likely in celebration of her latest album, Humble Quest, being nominated), walking to Taylor Swift’s Karma in a shimmery, plunging black gown. See for yourself (below):

That song choice!! Think Mrs. Aldean knows a thing or two about karma? Because as Tay sings on the track, “Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter/ karma’s gonna track you down.” Swift continues:

“Step by step from town to town / Sweet like justice, karma is a queen”

Sounds like shade to us!

And even though Maren lost out on album of the year to Luke Combs, it appeared to all be nothing but good vibes as she was spotted clapping in the audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. That’s the energy we need! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sadly, the momma of two didn’t share any sort of response on social media, but we’re dying to know Brittany’s reaction to it all regardless!



Think she was pissed or just totally unbothered? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]