Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany For Transphobic Post: ‘It’s So Easy To Not Be A Scumbag’

Country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope are calling out Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany‘s transphobic comments on social media!

The drama started this week when the 33-year-old influencer took to Instagram and posted a video showing how she looked before and after doing her makeup. She wrote in the caption of the post filled with transphobic language on Tuesday:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

What the actual f**k. You can see the horrible post HERE.

While some people thought it was funny, including her husband, who wrote he was “glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” Maren and Cassadee were not amused by the remark at all. The 32-year-old Voice winner first called her out on Friday, writing on Twitter:

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Maren then chimed in, commenting with her own dig at Brittany. Referencing the January riot at the Capitol, she replied:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Despite the backlash, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories several hours later to double down on her controversial stance and accuse Cassadee of “advocating for the genital mutilation of children.” She claimed at the time:

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

Brittany continued:

“Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!”

Of course, she also had a message for Maren whom she referred to as “Karen Morris” before thanking her for calling her “Barbie.” And the back-and-forth did not end there! Cassadee eventually responded again by sharing a photo of herself on Insta and writing:

“POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place”

The Bones hitmaker also replied to the latest remarks from Brittany in the comments section of the post, saying:

“You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another asshole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes! F**k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful asses.”

Maren also hopped on her Instagram Stories to remind everyone to “check on” their friends who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community, saying:

“Ya’ll have been so sweet and supportive today of me and Cassadee. I will say, like, we can handle this s**t, we’ve dealt with idiots for years, you know, saying insanely stupid stuff at us, but like, I would say check on your trans friends, check on your gay friends, anyone that like, is in country music and had to look at that bulls**t today and feel subhuman.”

So glad to see Maren and Cassadee using their platforms to call out awful posts like Brittany’s! Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

