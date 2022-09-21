Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending CMA Awards Amid Vicious Feud With Brittany Aldean

Maren Morris is stuck in the middle of a spiraling feud.

Of course, we’ve reported quite a bit on the popular country singer lately, after her fiery online exchange with Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean. Now, the 80s Mercedes singer is thinking about the fallout from that feud and reconsidering her public schedule because of it.

As Perezcious readers will recall, late last month, the 32-year-old singer called out Brittany after the latter posted a troubling message to her Instagram account. In that IG Reel, Brittany delivered a cruel joke about “not changing my gender” that was widely seen as transphobic, writing:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.”

In response, Maren took to Twitter and blasted the Dirt Road Anthem singer’s wife. Leveling an incredible insult against Brittany by calling her “Insurrection Barbie,” Morris wrote:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

And from there, the feud was on…

Now, though, the My Church singer is not certain she wants to keep it pushing. At least not in person, that is. Upcoming on Morris’ docket is the 2022 CMA Awards, which is scheduled for November 9. However, the recording artist spoke to the Los Angeles Times in a piece published on Tuesday, and made it sound like she won’t be attending.

Maren said:

“I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

It’s a tough call, because Morris’ Humble Quest has been nominated for Album of the Year. That’s HUGE. However, it sounds like her mind is made up at this point:

“I think I was more sad going last year. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Of course, the interpersonal feud with Aldean is a secondary issue for Morris.

Most pressing for her is the perceived transphobia and bigotry within country music. And she stands by calling it out when she saw it happen last month in this case. The star told the newspaper:

“I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it.”

The outlet also asked about that cutting “Insurrection Barbie” comment. Interestingly (and cryptically), Maren insinuated things could’ve been worse for Brittany, before standing by her side of the disagreement:

“There’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her. Look, I’m not a victim in this and neither is she. But I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids.”

Wow!

Something tells us Maren and Brittany are not going to let this thing fall away anytime soon. Even if it doesn’t make headlines any longer, it sure seems like the anger is going to simmer for a while. Damn!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

