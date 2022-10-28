Maren Morris Throws Shade At Brittany Aldean With Costume Inspired By Their ‘Beef’

Maren Morris just threw some major spooky shade at Brittany Aldean amid their ongoing feud!

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that Brittany wrote in an August Instagram makeup tutorial:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life”

Her country music star husband Jason Aldean, with whom she shares 4-year-old Memphis and 3-year-old Navy, laughed as he commented that he was glad because they “wouldn’t have worked out.”

Maren wasn’t thrilled with their takes which seemed to dismiss trans identities as nonsense, sternly writing:

“[It’s] so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human”

Now, two months later, the Bones singer is throwing another jab. In a Thursday IG post, she hopped on the Spirit Halloween meme trend, in which social media users have been photoshopping a fake costume into their signature packaging, putting her own beef-inspired twist on it. Maren used Tucker Carlson’s “Lunatic country music person” label for her as the name, adding in details like a “tambourine,” “inclusive fans,” and “pickleball paddle” — and to jab at Brittany, “beef with transphobes,” before adding “tall guy not included,” alluding to her husband Ryan Hurd’s 6’3” stature. See (below):

OMG the fact it’s child-sized! Ha! We have to say, this is pretty good, LOLz! Brittany seemingly responded with a vague story post, sharing:

“I don’t think you truly understand how ugly the world is until you’re trying to protect your child from it.”

Gurl. The only ugly thing here is hate. No one is attacking her child, but she’s making sure to go after a lot of children out there. Sigh. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

