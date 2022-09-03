Maren Morris Reacts After Being Called A ‘Lunatic’ During Brittany Aldean’s Tucker Carlson Interview About Her Transphobic Remarks

The feud between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean rages on…

In case you haven’t been following this drama, the wife of Jason Aldean came under fire last week when she posted a makeup video with a transphobic caption about thanking her “parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” A public war of words immediately broke out in the days following, with fellow country star Cassadee Pope first calling out Brittany for her problematic words. Maren then entered the chat, tweeting:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

On Thursday, Brittany appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to address the several transphobic comments she made for the past week – which she previously claimed were “taken out of context.” And unsurprisingly, she doubled down yet again on her stance. She said on the show:

“I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless. I think when you’re older if you choose to make these decisions, by all means, but children are too young [and] not mature enough to make those decisions. They’re life-changing”

For his part, the FOX News anchor ended up calling The Middle artist a “lunatic” and “some kind of fake country music singer.” But Maren isn’t letting Tucker’s words make her sweat! In fact, she joked on Twitter she would change her profile picture to a photoshopped picture of herself featuring a Tucker Carlson Tonight headline that read “Lunatic Country Music Person.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

That’s not all! She also released a new shirt that uses the phrase to clap back at Brittany and Tucker – but doing so for a good cause. Morris revealed on social media Friday that she was releasing shirts to raise money for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. She wrote in the caption:

“*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program”

The black shirts feature Maren’s name alongside the slogan and the phone number for Trans Lifeline, which is a non-profit organization offering emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis. Already, the Bones singer has raised more than $100,000 since announcing the merch. WOW!!!

We love to see some good has come out of this controversy. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

