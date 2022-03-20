Maren Morris Claps Back At Critics After Posting Throwback Pic From Her Topless Playboy Shoot: ‘Respect 4 Mom Boobz’

Maren Morris has a message for all of the haters: ‘Get over it!’

Ahead of the release of her new album Humble Quest, the 31-year-old country music singer took to Instagram on Friday to reflect on her decision to show off her sexuality and body by appearing topless for a Playboy photo shoot back in 2019. She called it one of her “proudest” moments in her life – even if her critics have not been supportive of it. Alongside the black-and-white photo in which she stuns while wearing just a cowboy hat and jeans, Morris wrote in the caption:

“Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane.”

When the photos of The Bones crooner first dropped three years ago, many social media users slammed her for exposing herself to the world. However, she refused to stand for it at the time, firing back on social media:

“The thing about me is I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love. I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”

And unfortunately, it did not take long for people to judge Morris once again after re-posting the gorgeous shot to the ‘gram, but just like in 2019, she did not hesitate to call the haters out for shaming her! When one user wrote “please dress appropriate,” the Nervous artist hilariously replied:

“RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ.”

Morris then shared the epic response to the remark on her IG Stories, adding some commentary on what women have to deal with when it comes to fans who have certain views on what they think is acceptable or not:

“I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT.”

She continued on another slide:

“Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too.”

While there were some less than favorable reactions on the throwback pic, the momma did receive a ton of love and support from some of her famous followers, including Leann Rimes, who said:

“I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking shit are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression.”

Amanda Kloots then wrote alongside three fire emojis:

“Wow Wow.”

Kyle Richards dropped the same emoji, along with the comment:

“Holy smoke show.”

Hell yes! She looked absolutely stunning in the photo, and anyone who says otherwise is just being a hater in our book!

