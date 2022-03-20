Trevor Noah Reacts To Kanye West Being Barred From Performing At The Grammys

Trevor Noah has something to say about Kanye West being barred from performing at this year’s Grammy Awards.

As we previously reported, a representative for the 44-year-old confirmed to Variety over the weekend a report from The Blast that revealed he would not be performing at the award show on April 3. The news came as a surprise to fans since Ye was not in the first round of performers announced for the 64th Grammy Awards. However, he was possibly included in the list of artists to be later revealed — obviously before he was axed!

Sources for The Blast claimed that the decision to ban him from taking the stage was based on his “concerning” activity on social media, which included spewing a racial epithet at Trevor, who is hosting next month’s show. In fact, The Game – who worked with Kanye on the diss track Eazy – even suggested that The Daily Show host was part of the reason the Yeezy designer was booted from the lineup. He defended Kanye in an Instagram post over the weekend, saying:

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions….”

Now, Trevor has responded to the Recording Academy’s decision. On Sunday, the 38-year-old host took to social media to simply write that he said to “counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.” Take a look (below):

As we mentioned before, Kanye hurled a racial slur at Trevor after the author made some comments about Ye’s recent harassment towards Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and other celebs. In response to the derogatory post, he later handled the situation perfectly and expressed:

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting for your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”

Although Trevor and Kanye went back-and-forth, a source close to the comedian told CNN on Sunday that the comedian had absolutely nothing to do with him being pulled from the performance list. They also claimed he had not reached out to the Record Academy about Kanye:

“Trevor never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing. He was not offended by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram. The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous.”

Wow. We are just impressed at how Trevor continues to handle this situation with Kanye graciously. Thoughts on his reaction to Kanye being pulled from the Grammy Awards performance lineup? Let us know!

[Image via The Daily Show with Trevor Noah/YouTube, WENN]