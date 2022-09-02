Jason Aldean Fired By PR Firm As Wife Brittany Doubles Down On Transphobia With Tucker Carlson!

Country crooner Jason Aldean is on his own right now — at least as far as publicity and public relations are concerned.

The Dirt Road Anthem singer was suddenly and unexpectedly dumped by his public relations firm on Thursday, according to Billboard. The shocking move comes a week after his wife, Brittany Aldean, first made transphobic comments about gender issues and growing up a tomboy in a post on her Instagram page. In the days after that incident, Brittany then feuded about the post publicly with country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope. And now, Jason is facing the consequences.

According to the news outlet, PR firm TheGreenRoom has dropped Aldean as a client. The company’s co-owner Tyne Parrish released a statement to the mag about the firm’s decision, trying to put a positive spin on the break:

“Music has always been and remains TheGreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Hmmm…

It’s a hell of a coincidence to think they would have dropped Aldean just completely out of the blue after working together for nearly two decades unless it were related to Brittany’s sitch. Ya know?? So it’s interesting to see Parrish doesn’t address the controversy at all in that statement.

TheGreenRoom are heavy hitters in the country music world, too. The PR firm reps Reba McEntire, Lady A, Dierks Bentley, and other star singers, according to ET. We’re sure they’re fine at their jobs, but there’s no easy way to spin what’s happening here.

Either they just don’t want to deal with any public image crises of the non-musical variety, say… defending transphobia… or Jason has made it clear he’s not going to take their advice!

As for Brittany, she spent Thursday night doing a very specific PR push with… Tucker Carlson?!

The 34-year-old mom sat down on the Fox News host’s primetime show Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about how she’s received “so much support” from fans this week regarding her IG comments. Brittany claimed:

“So much support, so much support. Especially people that have children.”

The Big Green Tractor singer’s wife did address the controversy coming from “the other side,” too. Calling the backlash “very, very sad,” Brittany told Tucker:

“People are entitled to their opinions, but that’s just it — we as conservatives have a very hard time having an opinion, especially in society today. It’s very, very sad, but [I’ve had] a lot of support within Nashville and just friends and family, for sure.”

Oh, you’re just sooooo persecuted, waah waah. LGBT kids are getting literally assaulted all over the country, so cry us a river with that conservative victim mentality.

The Charlotte native also re-litigated her initial argument about transgender issues in the convo with the right-wing host. Brittany said:

“I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough.”

And she continued:

“I think when you’re older, if you choose to make these decisions, by all means, but children are too young [and] not mature enough to make those decisions. They’re life-changing. … There’s so many consequences in doing that at such a young age. And us parents and us as a society, regardless of political status, should be able to sit back speak our minds about it and fight for these children.”

Of course, the hubbub really blew up after Maren and Cassadee took to social media to call Brittany out in the first place. Morris even dubbed Aldean “Insurrection Barbie,” while Brittany fired back with a “Karen Morris” comment.

Brittany seemed to play down that feud during the television appearance, though, saying of the singers:

“I’ve never had a conversation with either of these people.”

She tried the “I don’t know her”? With Maren Morris?? OK…

You can watch Brittany’s TV turn with Tucker (below):

Wow.

Really going for the right-wing grievance angle there, huh?

Maybe going on Carlson’s show makes sense for the one-time American Idol contestant. After all, she’s using the controversy to hawk merch on IG while claiming her initial comments were taken out of context. But, like, what context?? Girl, you said it all right there! You’re still saying it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

