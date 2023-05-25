New Barbie Trailer Shows Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling In Action! Watch HERE!

Barbie is taking on the real world!

The main trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the title character, Ryan Gosling as Ken, just dropped, and we’ll just say — we’re ready to be transported to a Barbie world!

It looks like the iconic blonde doll will be thrust from her idealistic world of “Barbieland,” where every day is “the best day ever,” into the real world — where she may just learn a lesson or two about the nature of humankind.

Watch the FULL trailer (below):

The highly anticipated film, which features appearances from Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, and MANY others, hits theaters on July 21. Will YOU be there??

