New Barbie Trailer Shows Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling In Action! Watch HERE!

Barbie is taking on the real world!

The main trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the title character, Ryan Gosling as Ken, just dropped, and we’ll just say — we’re ready to be transported to a Barbie world!

It looks like the iconic blonde doll will be thrust from her idealistic world of “Barbieland,” where every day is “the best day ever,” into the real world — where she may just learn a lesson or two about the nature of humankind.

Barbieland
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Barbie Dancing
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Kate McKinnon In Barbie
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Barbie Mansion
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Margot Robbie Barbie In Real World
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Will Ferrell In Barbie
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Barbie & Ken Skating
(c) Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Watch the FULL trailer (below):

The highly anticipated film, which features appearances from Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, and MANY others, hits theaters on July 21. Will YOU be there??

Let us know, and share your thoughts on the trailer in the comments down below!

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]

May 25, 2023 13:46pm PDT

