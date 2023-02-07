Maria Menounos Finally Pregnant After ‘A Decade Of Trying Everything’ -- And Kim Kardashian Helped??

Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! She and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child!~

The entertainment reporter informed People Tuesday of her exciting news — after YEARS of fertility struggles. She explained to the outlet:

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby. Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

How exciting! Maria, 44, and Keven, 55 have been vocal about their struggle with fertility in the past, telling the outlet back in February 2021:

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to take this long. It’s been years. We’ve used different services, different people. It’s just been a very frustrating process.”

A tough journey for sure, but what a magnificent payoff! Aw, we’re SO happy for the couple! You can tell how much they’ve both wanted this, so we’re just over the moon they were finally able to make it happen. Apparently, they even got a little bit of help from some celeb friends! While sitting down on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday morning, the former E! host dished:

“It’s been a long time. We’ve done everything — I mean literally everything. They’ve tried to get me pregnant, that didn’t work, Keven had a surgery, that didn’t work, he’s hung me upside down like a chicken, that didn’t work.”

That’s definitely a mental image we won’t get rid of any time soon! LOLz! She continued:

“We did everything, but we got so lucky, in fact, Zoe Saldaña and Kim Kardashian have been so helpful to me in this journey, and they both gave me all their advice and people, and Kim, especially, gave me this wonderful lawyer, named Andy, and he found me this woman, Stephanie, who helped me find my surrogate.”

She added:

“We’re just so, so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward, and without them we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

The Noovie host then sweetly noted:

“Our surrogate and her family are literal angels. I’m so grateful that we’re going to have this extended family that our baby will be part of, and we’re just so grateful to everybody who’s helped us along the way.”

See the full clip (below):

After her interview, Maria uploaded the clip to her Instagram and beautifully shouted out her late mother, Litsa Menounos, writing:

“I know my mom had a cup of greek coffee with god and said it’s time. So grateful for the blessing in our lives. Cant believe I’m sharing this news without her in the physical , but I know she made it happen on the other side and is going to be with me every step of the way.”

Tissues, anyone? See her full, heartfelt post, below:

We’re SO excited for the momma-to-be! We know she and Keven will make excellent parents. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

