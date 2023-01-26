Nepo Baby North West Making Her Voice Acting Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian‘s girl is an actress!

Paw Patrol fans get ready because you’re going to see some familiar faces in the sequel to their box office hit! Nickelodeon and Spin Master announced on Wednesday Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is coming to theaters this October — with some HUGE stars in the cast including Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, and Serena Williams.

The cast will also include none other than Kim and her kiddos North and Saint West! The SKIMS founder played Delores in the first movie and will be reprising the role, while her 9-year-old daughter will be voicing a brand new character. The announcement also noted her 7-year-old son will have a “cameo” in the film.

Ch-ch-check out the official announcement from Paramount Pictures (below):

Super exciting. Having uber-famous parents just has endless perks for these nepo babies, imagine getting to star in one of your favorite shows as a kid!

What do U think about Kim’s kids landing roles in this new movie, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/YouTube]