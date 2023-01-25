Paris Hilton & Husband Carter Reum Welcome First Child Via Surrogate!

Paris Hilton is a mother!!

The socialite and television personality welcomed her first child into the world this week. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old announced on social media and in a release that she has expanded her family! Surprise!

In a statement sent out to People, Paris revealed the child was born via surrogate. And she and husband Carter Reum are over the moon!

She didn’t give a ton of details, but did drop this sweet comment about her dream of motherhood being realized:

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

And then, she took it to Instagram!

On Tuesday night, Paris popped up on IG with a sweet photo of her hand being held by very tiny, adorable baby fingers! In a simple, understated caption, she shared:

“You are already loved beyond words”

And the photo is SO heartwarming:

Love it!!

Of course, Paris and Carter — who tied the knot back in November of 2021 — have been thinking about babies for a while now.

Back in December, the Simple Life alum gave an interview to People about going through in-vitro fertilization procedures and other pregnancy plans during the height of the pandemic. Recalling her family planning work in late 2021 and early 2022, Paris said last month:

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Obviously, she dished out that comment while knowing the surrogacy was in full swing. She’d also delivered other statements about IVF in other media appearances over the prior year, too. But a surrogate ended up being the path of choice for the proud family. So this was definitely a surprise to us!!

Now, the baby boy is here, and the joys of parenting can begin! Sending our love and congratulations to Paris and Carter!!

