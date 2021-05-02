Maria Menounos’ Mother Litsa Passes Away After Long Battle With Brain Cancer

Maria Menounos is mourning the loss of her mother Litsa, who passed away after battling stage 4 brain cancer for more than four years.

On Sunday, the TV personality announced the tragic news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of her in bed with her mother. She wrote in the caption:

“RIP mom. God loved her so much he took her on greek easter.”

Soon after the heartbreaking announcement, celebs and fans swarmed the former professional wrestler’s comments section to express their condolences. Nikki Bella wrote:

“RIP. sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers.”

Zoe Saldana commented:

“We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews offered her some love:

“Maria, there are no words. Only love. To you and your entire family. I’m so sorry and I am here if you need anything. All my love.”

Actress Ali Landry shared:

“Oh, Maria! I am so sorry! I have watched your journey with your beautiful Mom for months now and have been praying fervently for your family! She Is a MIRACLE!!!! Her life and strength and your love as a daughter was a gift for all of us to see!”

Catt Sadler, who worked with Maria on E! in the past, also sent a kind message:

“I know one thing for certain – your mother knew the most extraordinary love there ever was to know because of you. Your devotion to her was unparalleled. She’s with other angels now. Sending all my love.”

In December 2020, Menounos revealed on an episode of her podcast, Better Together with Maria Menounos, that her mother’s brain tumor had grown back. The diagnosis prompted the star to bring both of her parents back home to Connecticut after spending over a year in El Lay. Unfortunately, her parents also tested positive for coronavirus before they could make the journey.

In 2017, the entertainment reporter learned she had a golf-ball-size tumor while caring for her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer a year prior. Menounos then underwent surgery to remove the benign meningioma on her 39th birthday. She told Today of the experience:

“One of the messages I always try to leave people with is: You can come out of this OK. There is hope. I like to be a walking example of going through something like this with positivity and humor and knowing that when you do, it lessens a lot of the pain. Hope is so important.”

Our thoughts are with Maria and her family during this difficult time.

