Nick Cannon Spares No Expense Renting Out Water Park For His & Mariah Carey's 11-Year-Old Twins

Who’s having more fun? Nick Cannon or the twins??!

The father of eight took to Instagram Sunday to share a peek into what daddy-kiddo time looks like for his eldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with vocal powerhouse Mariah Carey. Boy, those are some lucky kids!

If you didn’t catch his post, it shows him and his little Cannons with VIP access to a water park! Yep, that’s right — he rented out an entire “waterpark just for ourselves,” which is exactly what he captioned the post, adding it was a “Roc & Roe takeover.”



The IG vid shows the trio laughing, smiling, dancing, and FLYING down a glowing red water slide on a green inner tube. Cool dad alert! The 41-year-old was having so much fun that he didn’t even seem to mind the fact that his phone was getting drenched! Although, when you’re Nick Cannon and you can afford renting out an entire water park AND fathering eight children, then a phone’s price tag is probably pretty low on the scale. Take a glimpse at their exciting outing (below):

This all comes just one month after the Masked Singer host welcomed his newest addition to the Cannon army in baby Legendary, whom he shares with model Bre Tiesi. Nick is on a roll, but at least it looks like he’s still able to spend quality time with all his kids! What do you think of him going all out for the sake of his oldest? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey/Instagram]