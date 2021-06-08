Mariah Carey Denies Report Of Huge Fight With JAY-Z!

Mariah Carey doesn’t know… how these rumors get started?

The Honey singer took to Twitter on Monday to deny reports over the weekend that she’d had an “explosive” fight with JAY-Z that resulted in her leaving Roc Nation after just three years.

Related: Mariah Shades Rapper Who Sampled Her Song For Viral Video

UK tabloid The Sun had the original story on Friday, with an anonymous source telling them:

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.”

Not only that, they then reported the Elusive Chanteuse had already been removed from the roster of artists at Jay’s company.

The insider added:

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

It’s true, for someone not putting out too much new music, Mimi has been doin quite well with Roc Nation. Her tell-all book was a chart-topper, becoming New York Times best-seller instantly; she signed that deal with Apple TV+ for her holiday special; her all-timer All I Want for Christmas Is You FINALLY got her that coveted Christmas #1 in the UK.

The Sun‘s source did not say what the fight was about, only that it started with a discussion about Mariah’s future. And ended with a different one, we guess. They did add the extra bit of info that Mariah had already found new representation:

“Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

They added:

“There is a heavily R&B-influenced album being finalized at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way.”

What does Mimi have to say about all this?

She not only tweeted a denial of the fight, she managed to work it into a plug that 100% has us wanting to listen to one of her classic tracks!

“The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!! To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!”

Ha! She even posted a clip of his verse on the song!

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

While this is a strong denial of the fight, she won’t be able to hide it for long if she really did leave Roc Nation.

So guess we’ll know soon enough…

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]