Did Mariah Carey Just Shade Ex Nick Cannon For Not Marrying His Baby Mommas?!

She may be the Queen of Christmas, but Mariah Carey is first and foremost the Queen of Shade!

The 52-year-old opened up about her upcoming Christmas plans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and may have taken a jab at her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, in the process.

It went down when host Kevin Frazier asked the Elusive Chanteuse if her family would be spending the holidays with the actor’s other five children that he shares with three different women. Referencing Mimi and Nick’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, he wondered:

“So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way? Because it’s a special way.”

True to form, Carey didn’t answer the question, but instead pointed out that Kevin incorrectly used the term “step” when referring to her kids’ relations to her ex’s other children.

She said:

“Is it step? I don’t think it’s step. If you’re not married to the person… I don’t know about that.”

Ouch!

She’s right though: because Nick didn’t tie the knot with Brittany Bell, Abbey De La Rosa, or Alyssa Scott — the women he shares five out of his seven children with — Monroe and Moroccan are technically half-siblings to the other rugrats, not step-siblings.

The question is: was Mariah shading Nick for never putting a ring on his baby mommas, or is she just a stickler for semantics? Probably both, tbh.

If Mimi has concerns, it’s safe to say Nick couldn’t care less, as he’s been very vocal about why he chooses to have kids with multiple women. Back in August, he told The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God that procreating with one person seemed like an outdated concept, musing:

“That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it. Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’”

Nick shares son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 11 months, with Brittany. He’s also father to twins Zion and Zillion, whom he welcomed this past June with Abbey. Meanwhile, he and Alyssa welcomed son Zen this past July.

But in September, the All That alum suggested he was done reproducing — for now, at least. He told ET:

“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate… Ok, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

Do U think Mariah was shading her ex here, Perezcious readers? Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

