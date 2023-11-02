Christmas Is CANCELED! Mariah Carey Sued Over Her Iconic Holiday Song!

As the Queen of Christmas defrosted for the holiday season on November 1, she already found herself in a not-so-holly-jolly situation!

According to TMZ on Wednesday, Mariah Carey has been sued again for her iconic and beloved holiday track All I Want For Christmas Is You by songwriters Andy Stone and Troy Powers. Why?! Stone first filed a lawsuit against her last year, claiming the 54-year-old singer copied their 1989 Christmas song of the same name. He stated the track got a ton of airplay, made a music video, and even landed it on the Billboard charts during the holiday season in 1993. However, things quickly changed when Mariah released her version the following year. And we all know how her song has become a massive hit over the past two decades!

Although the two tracks sound completely different upon first listen, Stone claimed Mariah and her camp never asked or received permission to use the title All I Want For Christmas Is You. And now he has refiled the copyright infringement lawsuit again with Powers! This time, they argue that there are, in fact, a ton of similarities to the two songs beyond the title!

The two men alleged the lyrical hook, melody, and vibe of Mariah’s version are very similar to their original single, noting that the icon has “palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story as if those works were her own.” They’re asking for at least $20 million in damages from Mariah over this song debacle. Hmm. Take a listen to both songs below:

