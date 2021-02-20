Armie Hammer's Mother Told His Ex He 'Has Demonic Behaviors' -- And Paige Lorenz Reveals How He Marked Her!

Y’all… just wait until you hear the latest in the Armie Hammer allegations. When we thought it couldn’t get any more bizarre, well, it just did!

On February 20, Dr. Oz shared an interview he conducted for his talk show with The Lone Ranger‘s ex, Paige Lorenz. The couple dated from September to December 2020, and the 22-year-old admitted during her conversation with Oz that he started off as the charming individual we all see in the movies and during interviews.

It wasn’t until later, she alleged, that she discovered his darker nature. The model alleges that Armie consistently made remarks about eating one of her ribs (????) and, somehow even more disturbingly, apparently carved an ‘A’ into her skin.

The model told Dr. Oz that, during a dinner with Armie’s family, his religious mother sat her down multiple times and voiced concerns about her son’s supposed demonic behavior that he’d had throughout his life.

Paige admitted:

“So, her voice and concern for him made me feel like she kind of knew what was going on a little bit.”

To which Dr. Oz asked her to describe some of the demonic behaviors his mother was referring to.

Lorenz answered with:

“She never specifically said anything to me, because I don’t think she wanted to assume. But, you know, she literally just said things like he has demonic behaviors, the devil was kind of trying to take him, umm, things like that, and I didn’t grow up extremely religious so that was a little out of touch for me. But I did kind of get a feeling from her like she knew that he had a very, very, very dark side.”

Yikes. Can’t say we’re exactly shocked here that Hammer’s always been like this, but now we’re starting to wonder if some of it had to do with this extremely religious background. Not that this excuses ANY of the alleged behavior.

Dr. Oz continued the conversation with Paige by bringing up Armie’s BDSM kit that he carried with him. When Oz asked about this kit, Lorenz explained that he carried items such as bobby pins, Shibari (for rope bondage), knives (!!!) , and paddles. She revealed that the Call Me By Your Name star would use the kit for what he named High Protocol nights.

It was during one of these High Protocol sessions that he marked her with the ‘A.’ She said:

“I was tied up and he basically looked over my body and said to me, ‘Where should I put my initials on you?’ I didn’t really say anything. Then he just started to carve his initial into me. And I just didn’t say anything. Which is a complicated part of this, you know. I was just always wanting to please him, and I never wanted to say no. I was in a weak position. He was in a position of power. He knew how uncomfortable it made me, but I just never said no. And I think that kind of being coerced into things, and we don’t want to say no and we don’t want to be undesirable. Consent is much more complicated than we think.”

But, like, what’s even worse is that apparently after he did this to her, he — uh — licked the wound?!?! We can’t even right now!!

Paige then told Oz that she considered herself to be a “vanilla” person (someone who doesn’t typically engage in BDSM acts), and so she honestly had no idea what constituted as BDSM versus what Armie simply wanted her to do. Eventually, she began researching BDSM, and she discovered that many of the things he asked of her had nothing to do with what was truly involved in non-normative sexual practices.

Oof. This is incredibly heartbreaking to hear. Especially because, from what we’re hearing from Paige, it appears Armie may have clearly taken advantage of their age difference to get her to do anything and everything he wanted.

You can check out the Dr. Oz clip about the initial carving (below):

And here’s the full, disturbing interview:

