Is Marilyn Manson A Nazi?! Ex Files Lawsuit With Shocking New Claims Of Rape & Human Trafficking

Well, this just escalated to a whole other level.

Earlier this year, a dozen women came forward with allegations against Marilyn Manson, including his ex-girlfriends Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco. Now, the latter has become the first to take her accusations of abuse and sexual assault to court.

In a New York Magazine exposé in February, Bianco called her ex “a monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women.” Along with Manson’s longtime personal assistant Ashley Walters, she claimed the Beautiful People singer would collect women to abuse. (You can read more details about that HERE.)

In a lawsuit filed in California on Friday, the Game Of Thrones alum expanded on the allegations against Manson, real name Brian Warner. The documents read, per Rolling Stone:

“Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions.”

It gets worse. The filing also explicitly claims Manson “raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011” — and “committed sexual acts” with her multiple times when she was unconscious or unable to consent. It also lists various methods of sexual battery during their relationship:

“These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification — all without the consent of Plaintiff.”

Possibly more legally consequential, Esme’s lawsuit claims Manson and his manager Tony Ciulla (who is also being sued) violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

As you may recall, we heard recently the FBI were investigating the rocker for “human trafficking.” Now we finally have an explanation for that.

Esme told the story of how Manson invited her to film a music video for I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies — a film shoot that turned out to be just the two of them in a house, with Manson filming as he bound and tortured her. The video never came out, and the movie he later sold her on was never made either.

Well, Bianco’s legal claim is that he got her to travel from the UK and eventually to move into his home under false pretenses — and then exerted control over her and even temporarily imprisoned her by locking her in a bedroom and keeping her from leaving:

“Perhaps most horrifyingly, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis. He also electrocuted her.”

He abused her and imprisoned her, she says, but that was partnered with the fraudulent way he got her there in the first place, from her home in London — meaning he was interfering with her visa process:

“He promised work opportunities that never appeared while inserting himself in her visa process… [he directed] Ms. Bianco to draft paperwork to confirm that she would star in his upcoming film… By inserting himself in Ms. Bianco’s visa process, Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him… Mr. Warner implied that because he had brought Ms. Bianco to the United States and provided housing, she owed him labor and sexual intimacy.”

All of that, says the suit, adds up to the legal definition of human trafficking. Wow.

And there’s more. Bianco claims during a stay in London, Manson “attempted to bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco.” Oof. If that’s accurate… who knows how many times there was more than an attempt?

The suit also adds greater detail to the previous allegations of violence during their relationship, stating plainly:

“On one occasion, Mr. Warner chased Plaintiff around the apartment with an ax, smashing holes in the walls. On another occasion, Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body. He then posted the photos online without her consent. Mr. Warner’s friends, bandmates, assistant, producer, and other colleagues witnessed various aspects of this abuse — including Mr. Ciulla.”

A Nazi whip and a Nazi knife? What is with this guy and Nazi paraphernalia? Evan Rachel Wood claimed in her statement that Manson has three Nazi tattoos. She also claimed she witnessed racist and anti-semitic behavior, writing in an Instagram post:

“I was called a ‘jew’ in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the ‘n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I’ve never been more scared in my life.”

She also wrote:

“My mother is Jewish and I was raised with the religion. Because she converted and wasn’t of Jewish descent he would say things like, ‘that’s better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish’.”

We knew the shock rocker used a Nazi aesthetic for his Antichrist Superstar tour, but that was not seen at the time as indicative of a sincere belief in those ideas. But coupled with all this..?

Manson has previously denied the claims made by these women, calling their stories “horrible distortions of reality.”

